Category: World Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 08:06 Hits: 5

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government is still solid with a two-thirds majority despite two Upko assemblymen leaving the coalition, says Parti Warisan Sabah vice-president Datuk Junz Wong in a statement on Monday (June 15).

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/06/15/junz-wong-warisan-still-holds-two-third-majority-in-sabah-govt-despite-two-upko-reps-leaving