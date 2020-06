Category: World Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 02:00 Hits: 4

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned, a white cop was fired, and police video was released Sunday after the shooting of Rayshard Brooks.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Justice/2020/0614/Why-Atlanta-moved-quickly-after-weekend-police-shooting?icid=rss