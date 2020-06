Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 June 2020 16:37 Hits: 2

Bangladeshi police have arrested a university teacher for allegedly mocking an ex-health minister, who died of coronavirus. Activists say the government is cracking down on those who criticize its handling of COVID-19.

