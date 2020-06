Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 June 2020 18:53 Hits: 2

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The governor of the federal district in which Brazil's capital Brasilia is located closed the area around the presidential palace, ministries, Supreme Court and Congress on Sunday to keep right-wing supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro from gathering there.

