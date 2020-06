Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 June 2020 18:54 Hits: 2

WASHINGTON, DC: New coronavirus cases and hospitalisations in record numbers swept through more US states, including Florida and Texas, as most push ahead with reopening and President Donald Trump plans an indoor rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Alabama, Florida and South Carolina reported a record ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-record-spikes-in-new-cases-hospitalisations-sweep-parts-12834380