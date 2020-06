Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 June 2020 19:31 Hits: 2

ISTANBUL: An earthquake with a 5.7 magnitude shook Bingol province in eastern Turkey on Sunday (Jun 14), killing one person and injuring nine others, officials said. The quake, with its epicentre in the Karliova district of Bingol, struck at 5.24pm (1424 GMT), damaging dozens of homes and ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/earthquake-eastern-turkey-kills-one-injures-nine-12834432