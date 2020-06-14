The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Calls Mount for 'Radical Changes in Policy and Policing' and the Arrest of Fired Atlanta Officer Who Killed Rayshard Brooks

Jessica Corbett, staff writer
Local activists and an attorney for the family of Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old black man shot and killed by an Atlanta police officer Friday night, are calling for the officer to be arrested and charged along with demanding "radical" reforms to policing in Georgia's capital city.

Read more https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/06/14/calls-mount-radical-changes-policy-and-policing-and-arrest-fired-atlanta-officer-who?cd-origin=rss

