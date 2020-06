Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 June 2020 09:50 Hits: 3

Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput has died at his home in Mumbai in a suspected suicide. The 34-year-old first made his name in Indian soap operas before Bollywood beckoned.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/bollywood-star-sushant-singh-rajput-found-dead-aged-34/a-53801134?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf