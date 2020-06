Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 June 2020 15:50 Hits: 3

A newly constructed church has become the pinnacle of Russia's 75th anniversary celebration of the end of WWII. The installation of a grandiose mosaic depicting the leader was called off after criticism of the idea.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/russia-christens-cathedral-without-putin-stalin-mosaics/a-53803393?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf