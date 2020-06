Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 June 2020 15:06 Hits: 3

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia inaugurated on Sunday a huge new cathedral dedicated to its armed forces that had caused controversy over initial plans to decorate its interior with mosaics depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin and Soviet-era leader Joseph Stalin.

