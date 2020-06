Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 June 2020 08:06 Hits: 8

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has called for the withdrawal of newly approved legislative amendments in Tajikistan under which false or inaccurate COVID-19 coverage would be subject to heavy fines.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/rsf-warns-new-tajik-legislation-could-hamper-coronavirus-coverage/30669825.html