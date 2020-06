Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 June 2020 14:51 Hits: 2

More than 100 people were arrested amid violence in London as far-right groups gathered to confront Black Lives Matter protesters. Prime Minister Boris Johnson blasted the clashes as "racist thuggery."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/over-100-arrested-as-uk-far-right-groups-clash-with-police/a-53796903?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf