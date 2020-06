Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 June 2020 19:56 Hits: 6

After three months of empty squares and alleys and gondoliers stranded on dry land, Venice sprang back to life on Saturday as tourists flocked back to the city for the reopening of the Doge's Palace.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/doge-s-palace-reopens-as-tourists-flock-back-to-venice-12833080