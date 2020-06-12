Louisville Lawmakers Ban No-Knock Warrants as Advocates Escalate Demand for Arrests of Three Officers Who Killed Breonna Taylor

Racial justice advocates intensified their calls on Friday for Louisville, Kentucky authorities to arrest the three police officers who shot and killed Breonna Taylor in March, after the city council unanimously voted to ban the type of warrant police used to enter Taylor's home.
