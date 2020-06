Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 June 2020 18:32 Hits: 4

A court in Albania has ordered the extradition of a Tajik citizen sought by Germany for suspected membership in a cell of the Islamic State (IS) group.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/albania-orders-extradition-of-tajik-terror-suspect-wanted-in-germany/30669106.html