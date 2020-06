Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 June 2020 11:54 Hits: 0

President Donald Trump is weighing in on critical issues in the national conversation, by defending police chokeholds as “innocent,” “perfect,” and at times necessary, while suggesting that perhaps they should…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/06/trump-i-think-the-concept-of-chokeholds-sounds-so-innocent-so-perfect/