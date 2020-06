Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 June 2020 06:02 Hits: 4

Eighty years ago, on June 14, 1940, the first 728 prisoners arrived at Auschwitz. The camp was initially meant for Polish resistance fighters, but from 1942 it played a central role in the Nazi genocide of Jews.

