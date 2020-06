Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 June 2020 07:20 Hits: 5

At least 60 people are believed to have been killed in twin attacks in Borno state. Armed militants also attacked a UN humanitarian hub with rocket launchers, reportedly accusing them of being "non-believers."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/nigeria-islamic-militant-attacks-in-borno-kill-dozens/a-53800544?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf