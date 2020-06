Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 June 2020 05:10 Hits: 4

The police chief in the US city of Atlanta resigned after an officer fatally shot a black man during an arrest, the mayor said Saturday, with the new killing injecting fresh anger into protests against racism and police brutality.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200614-atlanta-police-chief-resigns-after-shooting-death-sparks-new-protests