Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 June 2020 03:13 Hits: 4

SYDNEY: Australian police said they arrested two women after a statute of British explorer James Cook, captain of the first Western ship to reach the east coast of Australia, was defaced early on Sunday (Jun 14) in Sydney. New South Wales police were alerted to graffiti on Cook's statue in Hyde ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australia-captain-james-cook-statute-defaced-12833514