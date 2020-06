Category: World Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 16:56 Hits: 0

Amid the global George Floyd protests, protesters – and some officials – are taking down statues and symbols which represent racial injustice. Scholars are divided over whether the campaign amounts to erasing history or updating it.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/2020/0612/Why-the-fallen-statues-Floyd-protests-prompt-global-removals?icid=rss