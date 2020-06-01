The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

A Class Rebellion: Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor on How Racism Racial Terrorism Fueled Nationwide Anger

Seg2 protester police staredown

In the largest nationwide uprising since the 1960s, protesters shut down cities across the United States over the weekend following the police killing of George Floyd, an African American man in Minneapolis. “These are not just repeats of past events,” says scholar Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor. “These are the consequences of the failures of this government and the political establishment … to resolve these crises.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/6/1/keeanga_yamahtta_taylor_protests_class_rebellion

