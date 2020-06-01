America's Moment of Reckoning : Cornel West Says Nationwide Uprising Is Sign of Empire Imploding

Category: World Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 12:28 Hits: 0

As thousands from coast to coast took to the streets this weekend to protest the state-sanctioned killing of Black people, and the nation faces its largest public health crisis in generations and the highest unemployment rate since the Great Depression, professor Cornel West calls the U.S. a “predatory capitalist civilization obsessed with money, money, money.” He also makes the connections between U.S. violence abroad and at home. “There is a connection between the seeds that you sow of violence externally and internally.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/6/1/cornel_west_us_moment_of_reckoning