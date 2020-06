Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 June 2020 14:51 Hits: 5

There were scenes of violence in London where far-right groups had gathered to confront Black Lives Matter protesters. Anti-racism demonstrations have also taken place in Australia, Paris and Taiwan.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/black-lives-matter-protests-uk-far-right-groups-clash-with-police/a-53796903?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf