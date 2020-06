Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 June 2020 16:40 Hits: 5

Police have fired tear gas at protesters in Paris, with anti-racism rallies held in other French cities. A group of counterprotesters unfurled a banner against "anti-white racism" from a roof of a Paris building.

