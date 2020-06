Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 June 2020 20:15 Hits: 4

North Korea's army will "surely" take action against South Korea amid failing ties, said Kim Yo Jong, the sister of the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. She has been taking on an increasingly prominent role in Pyongyang.

