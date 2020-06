Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 June 2020 16:50 Hits: 5

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned “racist thuggery” after far-right protesters clashed in London on Saturday with anti-racist demonstrators and police trying to keep the two sides apart.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200613-far-right-activists-clash-with-police-black-lives-matter-protesters-in-london