Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 June 2020 21:42 Hits: 6

Chile's health minister resigned Saturday amid controversy over the country's official coronavirus death toll, as the pandemic hits the nation hard despite quarantine measures in the capital for more than a month.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/chile-s-health-minister-resigns-as-covid-19-hits-hard-12833036