Headlines for June 3, 2020

World
Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020 12:00
Minnesota Opens Human Rights Probe of Minneapolis Police Department Minnesota AFL-CIO Calls on Police Union President to Resign over George Floyd's Killing George Floyd's Family Members Join Protest March of 60,000 in Houston Arrest Warrants Issued for Six Atlanta Cops Who Tased Black Students Army's 82nd Airborne, Armed with Fixed Bayonets, Deploys to Washington, D.C. AG William Barr Personally Ordered Assault on Peaceful Protesters Outside White House Australian Ambassador to Investigate Police Assault on Journalists Near White House Mayor Warns Against Military Deployment in Streets of New York Thousands of Portland Protesters Hold Die-In to Protest George Floyd's Killing Puerto Rico Protesters Honor George Floyd, Denounce Island's Legacy of Racism Palestinians Under Israeli Occupation Protest George Floyd's Death Thousands Protest Racial Violence, Police Brutality in France Brazil Sees Record COVID-19 Toll as U.S. Coronavirus Deaths Top 106,000 Trump Orders Republican National Convention Out of NC over Coronavirus Restrictions Amid Pandemic and Protests, Voters Struggle to Cast Ballots Ferguson, MO Elects First Black Mayor; Racist Iowa Congressman Steve King Loses Primary Biden Says He "Won't Fan the Flames of Hate" After Trump Attacks Protesters At Least 100,000 Evacuated in India as Cyclone Bears Down on Mumbai
