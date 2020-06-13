Saturday Snippets: Colorado passes major police reform; maker will sell black and brown Band-Aids

Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 June 2020 19:00 Hits: 7

Saturday Snippets is a regular weekend Daily Kos feature.

​​​​​​• One hundred years ago, Johnson & Johnson invented Band-Aids. They were called “flesh colored”: Now, 10 decades later, in what the company says is solidarity with Black Lives Matter, a change is coming: “We are committed to launching a range of bandages in light, medium and deep shades of Brown and Black skin tones that embrace the beauty of diverse skin. We are dedicated to inclusivity and providing the best healing solutions, better representing you.⁣ In addition, we will be making a donation to @blklivesmatter.⁣ We promise that this is just the first among many steps together in the fight against systemic racism.⁣ We can, we must and we will do better.” Well, okay. Better astoundingly late than never. But, seriously, nobody at J&J thought about doing this in 1955 or 1965 or 1985 or 2005? Or somebody did propose it, and the idea got shot down? Was the view that clear Band-Aids solved the problem? If so, why continue to make colored Band-Aids at all? The company isn’t the first to market Band-Aids for Blacks and other people of color. In 1998, Michael Panayiotis came up with Ebon-Aid. The box read: "The bandage exclusively designed for people of color." Shades called black licorice, coffee brown, cinnamon, and honey beige were included. He had a million lots manufactured. But by 2002, he had only sold 20,000. He was frustrated by the placement stores gave Ebon-Aid, putting his product not with the other Band-Aids but on separate shelves for African Americans. "If you don't show it to people, how are they going to buy it?" Panayiotis told The Atlantic. He lost his $2 million investment when the company folded. In storage, the remainder of Ebon-Aid’s inventory was donated bit by bit until a Miami company eventually bought the rest.

• Study says the climate crisis was behind $67 billion of Hurricane Harvey damage: Previous studies had estimated that just $20 billion of the $90 billion in damage incurred when Harvey roared through Louisiana and Texas, killing dozens, was climate related. The study was published in the peer-reviewed journal Climatic Change. Researchers used newly developed climate change attribution techniques to do their calculations. They used the same methods in a study of New Zealand between 2007 and 2017, concluding that about $500 million of the $3.8 billion cost of droughts during that decade could be attributed to climate change. “We’re pretty sure the climate change-related damages associated with extreme events have been underestimated in most assessments of the social cost of carbon,” said David Frame, a climate science professor and lead author of the studies. “We think this line of research, as it matures, should provide a really valuable input.” Friederike Otto, the director of the Environmental Change Institute at Oxford, who was not involved in the research, told The Guardian’s Fiona Harvey that the new methods could give greater confidence in the accuracy of estimates. This could make a big difference in the speed and level of aggressiveness that political and business leaders choose in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

• Pope Francis says George Floyd’s name twice and encourages anti-racist protesters: Numerous cardinals of all colors have also spoken out on the matter. Although the Vatican has frequently voiced objections to racial injustice, the killing of an African American by a white police officer normally would not generate a strong response. But, the AP notes, in this election year, the Vatican’s intense response from the pope and others in the Holy See suggests a statement is being intentionally made about how American Catholics should stand on Donald Trump’s campaign for a second term. Anthea Butler, a presidential visiting fellow at Yale Divinity School, says the pope “wants to send a very clear message to these conservative Catholics here who are pro-Trumpers that, ‘Listen, this is just as much of an issue as abortion is.’” Butler said the Vatican is telling Catholics “to pay attention to the racism that is happening and the racism that is in your own church in America.”

• Home of one of the nation’s most brutal police forces has another cop slaying it wants to avoid dealing with:On June 2 in the northern California city of Vallejo, population 120,000, a police officer responding to a complaint of looting fired five bullets through the windshield of his unmarked vehicle, killing Sean Monterrosa, who was kneeling with his hands up. The cop, Detective Jarrett Tonn, said afterward that he thought Monterrosa had a gun in his pocket. It turned out to be a hammer. Nobody saw him doing any looting. Residents and activists include Tonn on a list of Vallejo officers known as the “Fatal 14.” That’s how many of the city’s cops have repeatedly shot and killed citizens over the past decade without consequences of any kind. Since 2010, Vallejo police have killed 19 people, one of the highest rates in the nation. Tonn, has been involved in four of those shootings over the past five years.

• Colorado lawmakers have passed a major police reform bill: Some Republicans were upset about the speed of drafting and passing Senate Bill 217, which has happened over the past 10 days. But the issues included in it have been discussed for years. Only 13 Colorado House Republicans voted against it, with all Democrats in favor. The governor is certain to sign. The bill mandates wearing of body cameras by police officers and a public release of footage within 45 days. It bans the use of chokeholds and carotid control holds. It establishes limited circumstances under which police may shoot at someone who is running away from them, commonly referred to as the “fleeing felon” statute. It requires cops to make traffic stops only with objective justification. It makes them duty-bound to intervene when other officers are using excessive force. It removes “qualified immunity” and allows officers to be held personally liable up to $25,000 for constitutional violations.

• A document worth reading—A Peoples Orientation to a Regenerative Economy: Here’s how its creators say it came about: “From national efforts like the New Economy Coalition’s Pathways to a People’s Economy, toregional efforts like Gulf South for a Green New Deal, to the local frontline-led efforts of PUSH Buffalo and Our Power Richmond, community leaders have been organizing, educating, and working collaboratively to take concrete actions to make the concept of a GND real on the ground. This work has expanded over the last year, across frontline networks, geographies, and silos. In the Summer of 2019, Climate Justice Alliance, It Takes Roots, and People's Action brought together 80 leaders from 64 frontline and allied organizations to participate in the Frontline Green New Deal + Climate and Regenerative Economy Summit in Detroit. At this summit, we identified green lines (what we want), yellow lines (what we’re still questioning), and red lines (what we say no to) for GND policies, from development through implementation. This tool was originally shared by People’s Action during the 2019 summit in Detroit. During the COVID pandemic of 2020, we adapted it to help shape A Peoples Orientation to a Regenerative Economy, which is designed to support policy development and organizing toProtect, Repair, Invest, and Transform our communities and the economy. This document is a result of this collective work. It contains over 80 ideas for policies and solutions, presented as fourteen planks, for a Regenerative Economy that a Green New Deal could provide. These planks are grouped into four overarching stances: Protect, Repair, Invest, and Transform.”​​​​​​​

