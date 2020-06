Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 June 2020 08:39 Hits: 6

Poland has beaten a European Commission target date to reopen EU borders by June 15. The move is set to be a major boon to business and tourism despite fears of a resurgence of the coronavirus.

