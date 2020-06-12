The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Meeting Syrian doctors on the Covid-19 frontline in France

At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, when the French hospital system faced an unprecedented health crisis and medical workers were overwhelmed, many foreign medics volunteered to support their French colleagues. Our reporters went to meet Syrian doctors living in France, who are committed to helping their host country – sometimes at the risk of their own lives – and whose skills in warzone medicine proved a valuable asset.

