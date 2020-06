Category: World Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 19:32 Hits: 2

France on Friday called on the US to withdraw sanctions against employees of the International Criminal Court (ICC), calling the decision an attack on states party to the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the court.

