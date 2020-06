Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 June 2020 09:38 Hits: 9

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's Ocean Park reopened on Saturday (June 13) after more than four months amid virus fears. Measures to guard against Covid-19 (coronavirus) include limiting the amusement park's capacity to 9,000 guests per day for the first two weeks.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/aseanplus/aseanplus-news/2020/06/13/hong-kong039s-ever-popular-ocean-park-reopens-to-public