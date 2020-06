Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 June 2020 08:38 Hits: 8

Australia's largest state of New South Wales on Saturday reported its first locally transmitted COVID-19 case since late May, a sign the threat from the pandemic is far from over as social distancing restrictions continue to be eased.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australia-s-largest-state-reports-first-local-covid-19-case-in-12832132