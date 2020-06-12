The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Erasing 30 Years of Progress, Covid-19 Pandemic Could Lead to More Than One Billion People Living in Poverty: Study

Julia Conley, staff writer
The number of people living in poverty around the globe could eventually top one billion as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according researchers at Kings College London and Australian National University.

Read more https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/06/12/erasing-30-years-progress-covid-19-pandemic-could-lead-more-one-billion-people?cd-origin=rss

