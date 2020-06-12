America Needs Deep Cultural and Political Renewal—Is it Even Possible?

So we wait and hope, while speaking truth to power and doing our best to re-imagine a truly transformational way of living that can take us into what Quinn calls "humanity's next great adventure." (Photo: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images)
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world.
External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites.
tlr workshop 2015