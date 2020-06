Category: World Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 21:23 Hits: 5

Thousands of supporters of Kosovo’s largest party, the leftist-nationalist Vetevendosje (Self-Determination), have gathered in Pristina’s main square to mark the 15th anniversary of the organization and the 21st year since NATO troops entered Kosovo.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/supporters-of-kosovo-party-rally-in-pristina-call-for-fresh-vote/30667965.html