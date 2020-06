Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 June 2020 06:39 Hits: 6

The Obama-era rule sought to prevent transgender people from facing sex discrimination by doctors and hospitals. Democrats and human rights groups are calling the rollback a "shocking attack" on vulnerable communities.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/trump-administration-scraps-transgender-health-care-protections/a-53793918?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf