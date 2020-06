Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 June 2020 06:51 Hits: 9

The coronavirus pandemic dealt Tunisia's crucial tourism industry a heavy blow. Now on the verge of being the first country in North Africa to reopen its borders, its people are torn between economic and health concerns.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/tunisia-nears-zero-coronavirus-cases-as-it-eyes-tourism/a-53790180?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf