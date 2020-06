Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 June 2020 05:40 Hits: 6

African countries called Friday on the UN Human Rights Council to urgently debate racism and police brutality in the wake of the global protests that followed George Floyd's killing by an officer in the US.

