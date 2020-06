Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 June 2020 08:15 Hits: 7

KATHMANDU (Reuters) - Police in Nepal arrested 10 people, including seven foreigners, on Saturday as demonstrations against the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis continued with hundreds of protesters gathering in the capital city Kathmandu, officials said.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/06/13/hundreds-protest-against-nepal039s-coronavirus-response-7-foreigners-arrested