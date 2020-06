Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 June 2020 08:20 Hits: 14

PONTIAN: Two men were rescued by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), after the skipper of the boat died while they were fishing near Kampung Serkat here.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/06/13/two-rescued-from-stranded-boat-after-skipper-dies-of-heart-attack