Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 June 2020 05:28 Hits: 7

A Facebook Inc employee who criticized Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg's decision not to take action against inflammatory posts by U.S. President Donald Trump this month said on Friday that the social media company had fired him.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/facebook-fires-employee-who-protested-its-inaction-on-trump-tweets-12831674