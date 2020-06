Category: World Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 21:01 Hits: 6

For Black Americans, the rendering of their cultural identity matters. Columnist Ken Makin explores the historical fight for a capital “B.”

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/2020/0612/The-case-for-uppercase-Commentary-on-style-dignity-and-Black-culture?icid=rss