Category: World Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 12:06 Hits: 2

If households decide to save more and consume less during an economic slump, then the correct policy response is to increase government spending. Unfortunately, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is doing the opposite during the current pandemic-induced downturn – with potentially disastrous consequences.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/india-narendra-modi-austerity-will-worsen-recession-by-jayati-ghosh-2020-06