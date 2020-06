Category: World Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 12:42 Hits: 1

Dynamic grassroots movements are especially needed in authoritarian states where institutions are fundamentally broken. But even in established democracies, the recent failure of supposedly strong institutions to prevent the rule of law from being undermined has shown that there is no substitute for an active and organized citizenry.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/zimbabwe-people-power-strengthens-rule-of-law-by-doug-coltart-2020-06