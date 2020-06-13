Iowa activists chant ‘Black Lives Matter’ as governor signs ban on police chokeholds into law

Category: World Hits: 2
On Friday afternoon, Gov. Kim Reynolds of Iowa signed bipartisan legislation that bans the use by law enforcement of most chokeholds. The law also makes it illegal to rehire law enforcement and reserve officers who have been fired for “serious misconduct.” This was a compromise of the “Plan for a More Perfect Union,” proposed by Democratic officials last week.
Gov. Reynolds told the audience in attendance that "This is not the end of our work, it is just the beginning." The crowd gathered for the signing began to chant “Black Lives Matter,” with many people in attendance holding up their fists in the Black Power sign.
In a video posted by Iowa Starting Line, the audience in attendance began chanting “Black Lives Matter” as Gov. Reynolds sat down and signed the law into being. It’s a small victory, but an important victory on the road toward finding the justice that has been withheld from Black people in America for hundreds of years. Des Moines Black Lives Matter activists have been pushing a list of five demands for the Iowa State Legislature in the last few days.
We will have to continue to be vigilant as politicians like Gov. Reynolds are known for pretending Band-Aid solutions mean the end of the story. It is not. This is work that must go on until it is 100% completed.
