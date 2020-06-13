New York cop accused of zapping Black teen in face with stun gun

Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 June 2020 02:00 Hits: 2

As protests continue across the country following the tragic police killing of George Floyd, reports of police-induced violence have also increased. Footage of officers violently responding to protesters, bystanders, and reporters is quickly making its rounds through social media. The New York Police Department (NYPD) has been depicted a number of times in various incidents, including one in which an officer was seen shoving a woman to the ground during a protest in Brooklyn. Most recently, an NYPD officer is under investigation for allegedly shocking a 16-year-old Black boy with a Taser in addition to beating him during a June 1 protest in the Bronx.

The boy, identified as Jahmel Leach, was allegedly tased three times—on the head, leg, and shoulder. A viral image shared on Twitter depicts the boy’s face covered in injuries. According to the tweet, Leach is in danger of losing all his teeth. The post also includes a quote attributed to arresting officer Kevin Hickey: "IM SORRY HE IS SO TALL I THOUGHT HE WAS AN ADULT WHEN I TOOK HIM DOWN."

According to ABC News, Leach was arrested for allegedly setting fires during a protest and charged with fifth-degree arson, a misdemeanor. Although the teen’s family members said he was only watching and not participating in the vandalism or looting that night, the NYPD says it has body camera footage depicting the teen setting a pile of trash on fire.

A senior police official told NBC News Wednesday that Leach was suspected of looting stores along Fordham Road in the Bronx, and footage showed him running into several of them. Responding officers used a stun gun on Leach following an encounter regarding the fire and looting, the senior officer said. The teen was first spotted leaving a vandalized T-Mobile store, but was not found in possession of any stolen property, an official with the NYPD told ABC News.

Although he is a minor, Leach’s family was not notified when he was zapped in the face, arrested, or taken to the hospital. His mother, Daisy Acevedo, first heard of the arrest after arriving at the hospital, a violation of state legislation passed in October 2018, ABC News noted.

Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted Wednesday that he was “really troubled” about the incident and plans on getting the family answers. The family confronted the mayor last week during a memorial service in remembrance of Floyd. "I want to see an investigation done in a matter of days," de Blasio said Thursday, according to NBC News. "I'm very concerned. I want to make sure we get the truth and I want to make sure we follow through based on what the facts tell us." In his statement, De Blasio shared the tweet depicting Leach’s facial injuries.

IÃ¢Â�Â�ve spoken to JahmelÃ¢Â�Â�s family and IÃ¢Â�Â�m really troubled by what they told me. WeÃ¢Â�Â�re going to get them answers. The NYPD has launched an investigation into what happened. https://t.co/nhEof7tMyP June 11, 2020

Although District Attorney Darcel Clark's office is not prosecuting Leach's criminal case, it is investigating allegations of misconduct by the NYPD and will hold a hearing in family court, ABC News reported."It is clear after what happened to Jahmel Leach at the hands of the NYPD, in addition to legislation aimed at ending police brutality, what is also needed is a change in the mentality of police officers in this city who believe they can brutally treat victims like they did this 16-year-old and they will not be held accountable for their wrongful acts," Sanford Rubenstein, Leach’s lawyer, said.

In the past few weeks, a number of officers have been disciplined for abusing their power and perpetuating violent interactions with protesters. "I took action the last couple weeks in suspending a number of officers," said NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea, according to ABC News. "There will probably be more." Shea added that some officers, while not participating in violent incidents, have instead been subjected to forms of violence with individuals hitting and stabbing them.

"The actions by these officers stand apart from the restrained work of the thousands of other officers who have worked tirelessly to protect those who are peacefully protesting and keep all New Yorkers safe," Shea said in a statement Friday.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1952433