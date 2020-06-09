The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Essential Labor, Expendable Lives : Mass Transit Workers Worry About Safety as NYC Begins to Reopen

As New York City begins to partially reopen, we look at what it means for the nation’s largest public transportation system. “It’s a very stressful and dangerous situation,” says Seth Rosenberg, a subway operator, shop steward with the Transport Workers Union Local 100 and a member of a small coalition of transit workers called Local 100 Fightback. “The safety measures are not in place to protect transit workers or riders.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/6/9/nyc_transit_safety

