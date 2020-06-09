Essential Labor, Expendable Lives : Mass Transit Workers Worry About Safety as NYC Begins to Reopen

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020 12:38 Hits: 0

As New York City begins to partially reopen, we look at what it means for the nation’s largest public transportation system. “It’s a very stressful and dangerous situation,” says Seth Rosenberg, a subway operator, shop steward with the Transport Workers Union Local 100 and a member of a small coalition of transit workers called Local 100 Fightback. “The safety measures are not in place to protect transit workers or riders.”

